Meera dances publicly in New York to raise money for flood victims

Meera has done it all – from 'secret marriage' to risqué films, Meera is always the heart of controversies. Her alluring persona and versatility have earned her the spot of a timeless diva.

Acing the art of grabbing news, the Nazar actress is no stranger to grabbing headlines due to her blunt and controversial aura and this time was no exception either.

Doing what she does best, the Lollywood queen was spotted expressing her love for art and performing, and used it to raise flood relief funds.

"Imran khan is going to raise funds for the flood victims via telethon shortly. I request all of my fans to come forward and support the great cause," captioned the Baaji actor.

