IWD 2022: Pakistani women come together for Aurat March
08:25 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
IWD 2022: Pakistani women come together for Aurat March
The Aurat March 2022 is taking place in all major cities of Pakistan today (Tuesday) in connection with International Women's Day, inviting people from all walks of life to raise their voices to demand equal rights and an end to discrimination.

The inception of Aurat March in Pakistan dates back to March 8, 2018, in Karachi. Every year, the March gets extended to more cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana, and Hyderabad.

This year marks the fifth march since its beginning. The march has three main chapters in the cities of Multan, Lahore and Karachi.

The march kicked off at 1pm from Multan's Nawan Shehar Chowk, 2pm from Lahore Press Club and began at 3pm from Karachi's Jinnah Park along with demonstrations in other cities.

Delving into details about Aurat March's demands, Aurat March has its own manifesto with the Karachi chapter focusing on wages, security and peace; Lahore on reimagining justice; Multan on reimagining the education system and Islamabad on justice, security and freedom.

Earlier, Aurat March landed in hot water after Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri penned a letter to PM Imran Khan saying that anti-Islamic slogans should not be raised on International Women's Day.

He also suggested celebrating International Hijab Day instead of Aurat March on March 8. The letter drew backlash on social media which led the minister to later issue a statement clarifying his intentions.

