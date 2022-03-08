Shahid Afridi celebrates Women's Day with an adorable family picture
This International Women’s Day, Pakistan's ace cricketer Shahid Afridi posted a beautiful portrait as he honoured the ladies who play an influential role in his life.
Afridi who is a proud father of five daughters paid a sweet tribute to his wife and children as ne shared a thoughtful message to mark Women's Day which is celebrated across the world on March 8 every year.
Taking to Twitter, the 42-year-old cricket legend shared a family photograph with his wife and daughters and wrote: "You are the nourishing power of the Universe, You make it come alive, more colorful & inspirational. Being a father of 5 wonderful girls, I can proudly say women have the strength to move the world; lets celebrate them everyday & support them to #BreakTheBias. Happy #WomensDay!"
You are the nourishing power of the Universe, You make it come alive, more colorful & inspirational. Being a father of 5 wonderful girls, I can proudly say women have the strength to move the world; lets celebrate them everyday & support them to #BreakTheBias. Happy #WomensDay! pic.twitter.com/Y2SxC8o1kV— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 8, 2022
Afridi's five daughters are named Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Arwa.
Afridi is undoubtedly one of the most beloved sports stars in the country. His Instagram feed is full of his work and humanitarian person, his family make delightful appearances rarely.
