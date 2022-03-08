Pakistani stars celebrate International Women's Day

International Women's Day, held every year on the 8th of March, is an important event for many because it celebrates the struggles, efforts and lives of women across the globe.

It is a day to honour the women in our lives and to pay a special tribute. Celebrities from our side of the world also had the sweetest things to say about the women of their life.

Celebrating women as "the epitome of strength and courage, Pakistani stars and renowned figures stepped forward and wished everyone a Happy Women's Day.

Shehzad Roy, Atiqa Odho, Shaniera Akram, Maryam Nawaz, Aiman Khan, Saboor Aly, Ayesha Omer and many more took to their social media handles and celebrated the day.

To every woman out there. You are the epitome of strength and courage. You define the very fabric of the society. You make the world beautiful. It is said that being a woman itself is a superpower. Make the most of it. You go girls ????#HappyWomensDay — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 8, 2022

Happy Womens day to all ???? https://t.co/XkuttKtNi2 — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) March 8, 2022