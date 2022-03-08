Pakistani stars celebrate International Women's Day
Web Desk
09:02 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Pakistani stars celebrate International Women's Day
Share

International Women's Day, held every year on the 8th of March, is an important event for many because it celebrates the struggles, efforts and lives of women across the globe.

It is a day to honour the women in our lives and to pay a special tribute. Celebrities from our side of the world also had the sweetest things to say about the women of their life.

Celebrating women as "the epitome of strength and courage, Pakistani stars and renowned figures stepped forward and wished everyone a Happy Women's Day.

Shehzad Roy, Atiqa Odho, Shaniera Akram, Maryam Nawaz, Aiman Khan, Saboor Aly, Ayesha Omer and many more took to their social media handles and celebrated the day.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Women's Day: Pakistan launches National Gender ... 02:02 PM | 8 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Tuesday launched the National Gender ...

More From This Category
Hareem Shah 'unwell' in Turkey after court orders ...
06:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Shahid Afridi celebrates Women's Day with an ...
08:47 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
IWD 2022: Pakistani women come together for Aurat ...
08:25 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Coke Studio 14 – Twitter reacts to Momina ...
08:00 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Hiba Bukhari talks about shooting romantic scenes ...
03:15 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan's latest video goes ...
01:30 PM | 8 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah 'unwell' in Turkey after court orders her to return to Pakistan
06:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr