Tiktoker Sana Yousaf Killed In Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Unidentified assailants shot and killed a 17-year-old TikToker in Sector G-13 in Islamabad on Monday.

According to police, the victim has been identified as 17-year-old Sana Yousaf, a TikToker from Chitral.

Following the incident, police transferred Sana Yousaf’s body to PIMS Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Last week, a local TikToker identified as Iqra — known for her social media account Thal Ki Shehzadi — was murdered at her home in the Noorpur Thal tehsil of Khushab District.

Local cops said victim was allegedly killed by her cousin for her lifestyle content on social media. District Police Officer (DPO) Khushab, Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem said early probe found that murder was motivated by so-called ‘honour’.