Gold Rate Today (3 June 2025), Latest Gold Price in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan saw massive surge amid international market, and the price of gold increased by Rs5,900 per tola, taking it to Rs353,100. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs5,058, reaching Rs302,726.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Karachi Rs353,100 Rs3,380 Lahore Rs353,100 Rs3,380 Islamabad Rs353,100 Rs3,380 Peshawar Rs353,100 Rs3,380 Quetta Rs353,100 Rs3,380 Sialkot Rs353,100 Rs3,380 Hyderabad Rs353,100 Rs3,380 Faisalabad Rs353,100 Rs3,380

This local spike mirrors a significant uptick in global markets, where gold prices soared by $59 per ounce, climbing to $3,347.

Analysts attribute the surge to increased investor demand amid global economic uncertainties and expectations of potential monetary policy shifts in major economies.

Jewellers anticipate continued volatility in the market as international trends and currency fluctuations continue to impact local pricing.