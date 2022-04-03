Celebs come forward to support PM Imran in face of no-trust move
05:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Celebs come forward to support PM Imran in face of no-trust move
Source: @faysalquraishi / @imrankhan.pti
Pakistani celebrities are coming forward in a show of support for Prime Minister Imran Khan who dodged an ouster attempt after seeking new elections – a move that PDM leaders called ‘treasonous’ and vowed to start a legal tussle.

Several showbiz stars advocated for the cricketer-turned politician long before he rose to power in 2018 and are supporting Khan ever since opposition leaders moved a no-confidence motion against him for ‘mismanaging Pakistan’s economy and foreign policy’.

However, PM Khan, who is facing the toughest challenge of his political career, made a surprising move as he seeks early elections after dodging a vote of no confidence.

As legal experts and Khan’s critics called the dismissal of the no-trust motion an attempt to misinterpret and misrepresent the constitution, several celebs cheered Imran who played last roll of the dice amid a deepening political crisis.

Faysal Qureshi, Saba Qamar, Samina Peerzada, Shan Shahid, Shahroz Sabzwari, and Shahveer Jafry were among the stars who recently extended support to Khan.

Check some of the reactions here:

