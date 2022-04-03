Isn’t price of new Toyota Land Cruiser too high?

Booking for the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 ZX has just opened and the opening price of the vehicle appears to be highly uncompetitive i.e. Rs72,499,000 per unit, says an automobiles website.

According to PakWheels, Toyota loyalists can book the soon-to-arrive SUV at an initial deposit of Rs30,000,000. This is the tentative ex-factory price, the website says.

However, there is no information available about the vehicle on the official website of Toyota Pakistan and it is not clear where the automobiles website has got all this information from.

The Japanese company announced Toyota Land Cruiser 2022 amid reports that an all new model will be coming out in the next few years. The vehicle will most probably have a mileage of 9-10 kilometres per litre and a 3445cc engine.

The new Land Cruiser features a brand new design with the same basic body shell shape. It features a raft of performance and efficiency upgrades compared to the previous generation with a brand new gearbox and a cleaner and more economical range of engines.

Although the price of the new Land Cruiser does not look competitive with other models in the same class, Toyota Land Cruiser 2022 will be available in three variants — VX 4.6, GX-R and VX 4.5D — in Pakistan.