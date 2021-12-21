Libya’s education minister arrested for not providing free textbooks to students

10:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Libya’s education minister arrested for not providing free textbooks to students
TRIPOLI – Libya’s education minister Moussa Al-Megarief was arrested for failing to provide free textbooks to students in schools, it has emerged.

The minister “was placed in preventative detention pending an investigation into (possible) negligence,” the country’s prosecution service said in a statement.

“The Public Prosecution has launched an enquiry to determine the circumstances around contractual procedures for the printing of textbooks and the reasons for a shortfall,” Arab News quoted the statement as saying.

Authorities will also detained other officials including planning minister for questioning in the matter.

The Libyan government earmarks budget every year to provide free books to each student at the start of the school year in September. The practice is in place since the times of late ruler Muammar Qaddafi.

Due to not delivery of books timely, students are forced to make full photocopies from just a handful of books per class.

The education minister’s arrest comes just four days ahead of presidential elections in the country.

