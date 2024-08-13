Search

Bangladesh’s deposed PM Hasina Wajid faces murder probe

04:54 PM | 13 Aug, 2024
sheikh hasina

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and several high-ranking officials from her administration have been charged with murder following the death of a civilian during protests in Dhaka. The charges come after a tragic incident on July 19, when police opened fire on demonstrators, resulting in the death of a passerby.

According to Bangladeshi media, Sheikh Hasina and six others were named in the case, which was filed by Amir Hamza, a relative of the deceased. The complaint alleges that during the student protests, police fired shots, and one of the bullets struck Abu Saeed, a civilian who was passing by, leading to his death.

In addition to Sheikh Hasina, the charges also include the General Secretary of the Awami League, the former Minister of Home Affairs, the former Chief of Police, the former head of an investigative agency, and several unidentified police officers.

Background of the Incident

The case follows a period of intense unrest in Bangladesh, where student protests led to the deaths of over 300 people. Under mounting pressure, Sheikh Hasina recently resigned and fled to India. Following her departure, the country's military chief assumed control, and Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus was appointed as the head of the interim government.

