Pakistan’s internet connectivity continues to suffer despite global restoration

ISLAMABAD - Despite the restoration of global internet connectivity following a recent submarine cable break, Pakistan continues to experience persistent disruptions in internet services. While the issue has been resolved in many parts of the world, internet speeds in Pakistan remain significantly affected.

Citizens across the country are facing difficulties as mobile apps frequently experience outages and download speeds have slowed to a crawl. This ongoing issue has led to considerable inconvenience for users.

The disruption began after a global internet cable malfunction caused widespread connectivity issues. Although the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) announced that services had been fully restored, users in Pakistan are still encountering slow internet speeds.

On July 31, the situation was further exacerbated when PTCL's internet system experienced another outage, severely impacting online banking and other digital businesses. While this issue was addressed, the general internet speed in Pakistan has continued to lag behind expectations.

Experts are investigating the reasons behind the continued slowdown, but for now, users are left grappling with sluggish internet speeds and frequent service interruptions.