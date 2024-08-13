Pakistan’s internet connectivity continues to suffer despite global restoration

ISLAMABAD - Despite the restoration of global internet connectivity following a recent submarine cable break, Pakistan continues to experience persistent disruptions in internet services. While the issue has been resolved in many parts of the world, internet speeds in Pakistan remain significantly affected.
Citizens across the country are facing difficulties as mobile apps frequently experience outages and download speeds have slowed to a crawl. This ongoing issue has led to considerable inconvenience for users.
The disruption began after a global internet cable malfunction caused widespread connectivity issues. Although the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) announced that services had been fully restored, users in Pakistan are still encountering slow internet speeds.
On July 31, the situation was further exacerbated when PTCL's internet system experienced another outage, severely impacting online banking and other digital businesses. While this issue was addressed, the general internet speed in Pakistan has continued to lag behind expectations.
Experts are investigating the reasons behind the continued slowdown, but for now, users are left grappling with sluggish internet speeds and frequent service interruptions.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
