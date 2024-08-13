Maulana Tariq Jamil gifts Rs500,000 to Arshad Nadeem for Olympic win

MIAN CHANNU – Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has handed Rs500,000 to javelin start Arshad Nadeem as cash reward for his Olympic gold medal.

The religious preacher shared a couple of photos on Instagram, stating that the Pakistan’s Olympic star was invited at a dinner at his home where he also presented him the gift.

Arshad Nadeem also held a meeting with Maulana Tariq Jamil at Mian Channu Tablegi Markaz where he also offered a prayer.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has honored javelin throw world champion Arshad Nadeem with rewards in personal visit to his village, Mian Channu.

In a grand gesture of recognition, she arrived in Nadeem’s hometown by helicopter, and later went on motorcade to personally congratulate Arshad and his family on his historic achievement.

During her visit, CM Maryam Nawaz presented Nadeem with cash prize of Rs100 million and a car in honor of his gold medal victory.

This award highlights importance of Nadeem’s success, which has brought significant pride to Pakistan, particularly after the country’s long wait for an Olympic medal.