Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt birthday note for Govinda

09:08 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt birthday note for Govinda
Share

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit paid tribute to celebrated star Govinda on his 58th birthday in a heartfelt note.

Sharing a throwback photo with the co-actor, Madhuri wrote, “Dear Govinda ji, you are not only well known for your dance but also for your multi-faceted skill set including drama, action, romance and most important comedy.”

“With every new role, you have created a special place in everyone’s heart.”

She added, “Today on this special day, I wish you a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead.”

Govinda also shared Madhuri’s post in his Insta Stories and thanked her for extending sweet wishes.

He said, “thank you so much. Means a lot coming from you.”

Madhuri, Jacqueline, Yami set ‘Dance Deewane ... 10:03 PM | 10 Sep, 2021

Indian actress Madhuri Dixit has won the hearts of her millions of fans yet again through her killer dance moves. In ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan celebrates her birthday with son Azlan
07:21 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Fashion Face-off - Mahira Khan and Nina Kashif ...
05:02 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Sheheryar Munawar recalls 'filmy' moment with ...
04:05 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Mariam Ansari’s dance video on her wedding goes ...
02:30 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Mahira Khan reminisces about life before becoming ...
03:31 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Dance Meri Rani - Nora Fatehi's latest item ...
01:45 PM | 21 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt birthday note for Govinda
09:08 PM | 21 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr