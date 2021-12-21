Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt birthday note for Govinda

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit paid tribute to celebrated star Govinda on his 58th birthday in a heartfelt note.

Sharing a throwback photo with the co-actor, Madhuri wrote, “Dear Govinda ji, you are not only well known for your dance but also for your multi-faceted skill set including drama, action, romance and most important comedy.”

“With every new role, you have created a special place in everyone’s heart.”

She added, “Today on this special day, I wish you a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead.”

Govinda also shared Madhuri’s post in his Insta Stories and thanked her for extending sweet wishes.

He said, “thank you so much. Means a lot coming from you.”