LHC grants bail to Imran Khan in two terror cases

Web Desk 01:43 PM | 21 Mar, 2023
LHC grants bail to Imran Khan in two terror cases
LAHORE – Ousted premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has secured protective bail in two separate cases under terrorism charges. The bail will remain effective till March 27.

Reports in local media said a two-member bench of the court led by Justice Shahbaz Rizvi heard the plea of PTI chief seeking protective bail. 

Khan, who was accompanied by several PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, party lawyers and private security guards, reiterated claims that his life is in danger.

On Tuesday, former premier appeared before Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh as the court took up PTI’s contempt petition against the police operation. The hearing commenced, Khan appeared at the rostrum and recalled the police action.

After listening to Imran's plight, the court directed the government lawyer to seek directions regarding the Zaman Park operation and present in the court. The judge also warned of initiating contempt proceedings against all those who are sitting in the media and making a joke of the judiciary.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman moved the court to get the protective bail in two terrorism cases filed in Islamabad. The former prime minister, who left his Zaman Park residence a while ago, is on his way to the high court.

The cases were registered following the clashes between the PTI workers and the police outside the Federal Judicial Complex after former prime minister Imran Khan reached there in Toshakhana case.

The FIR stated that the workers destroyed a police checkpost and broke the main gate of the judicial complex.

On Monday, the coalition government, a 13-party ruling alliance, condemned the attacks on police and Rangers on the alleged orders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and decided to take strong action against those who violated the law.

According to an official statement, the decision was made during a six-hour-long meeting of the heads of the component parties of the PDM with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

