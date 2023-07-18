What qualities does Zara Noor Abbas hope her children will inherit from their father?

Pakistani celebrity couple Zara Noor Abbas, and Asad Siddiqui are quite the power couple, and the duo knows exactly how to make their fans gush over them and make them drool over their chemistry.

Abbas has been remarkably candid about her journey, bravely sharing her battle with depression and the heart-wrenching experience of losing a child. These trials have brought the two closer, and their enduring love story resonates deeply with their admirers.

During a guest appearance on Mashion, Zara shared some heartfelt insights into her life. She revealed the qualities she hopes her future children will inherit from their father. The Jhoom star expressed her desire for her kids to have his captivating and warm smile. Furthermore, she acknowledged the inherent goodness that resides in Asad's heart, emphasizing her wish for her children to inherit that remarkable quality.

The Dharkan star tied the knot with Asad back in 2017 in a star-studded wedding. Zara is the niece of the renowned showbiz figure, Bushra Ansari, while her husband Asad is the nephew of actor Adnan Siddiqui.

Zara continues to impress fans and critics with her energetic performance; she appeared in several hit dramas including Badshah Begum, Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, Zebaish, and Deewar-e-Shab.