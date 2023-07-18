What qualities does Zara Noor Abbas hope her children will inherit from their father?

Pakistani celebrity couple Zara Noor Abbas, and Asad Siddiqui are quite the power couple, and the duo knows exactly how to make their fans gush over them and make them drool over their chemistry.
Abbas has been remarkably candid about her journey, bravely sharing her battle with depression and the heart-wrenching experience of losing a child. These trials have brought the two closer, and their enduring love story resonates deeply with their admirers.
During a guest appearance on Mashion, Zara shared some heartfelt insights into her life. She revealed the qualities she hopes her future children will inherit from their father. The Jhoom star expressed her desire for her kids to have his captivating and warm smile. Furthermore, she acknowledged the inherent goodness that resides in Asad's heart, emphasizing her wish for her children to inherit that remarkable quality.
The Dharkan star tied the knot with Asad back in 2017 in a star-studded wedding. Zara is the niece of the renowned showbiz figure, Bushra Ansari, while her husband Asad is the nephew of actor Adnan Siddiqui.
Zara continues to impress fans and critics with her energetic performance; she appeared in several hit dramas including Badshah Begum, Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, Zebaish, and Deewar-e-Shab.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.9
|285.65
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|369.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.1
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.