PM inaugurates temporary mobile phone registration system for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Online Temporary Mobile Phone Registration System for overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals under which they will be given 120 days to use their phones without payment of customs duties.
The system will enable overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals to avail this facility and use their personal phones during their stay in Pakistan. They can apply and avail free registration facility of 120 days on each visit to Pakistan.
Overseas Pakistanis, students studying abroad, labour working abroad and foreign nationals visiting Pakistan for tourism or business purposes can benefit from this facility.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister termed the initiative a good step to facilitate millions of overseas Pakistanis by enabling them to get their phones registered during their visit to Pakistan without paying any taxes.
He maintained that the facility would enable the overseas Pakistan to use their mobile phones for a period of four months after registration on their visit to Pakistan.
The prime minister advised the authorities to streamline the process and hinted that a financial package for the overseas Pakistanis would be announced by the government in the coming days.
He opined that developed countries had made strides in the IT sector and Pakistan possessed immense talent as millions of young people were getting IT education. He stressed that vast opportunities in the IT sector should be fully tapped.
The ceremony was attended by ministers, parliamentarians and other officials.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.9
|285.65
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|369.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.1
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
