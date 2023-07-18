PM inaugurates temporary mobile phone registration system for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Online Temporary Mobile Phone Registration System for overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals under which they will be given 120 days to use their phones without payment of customs duties.

The system will enable overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals to avail this facility and use their personal phones during their stay in Pakistan. They can apply and avail free registration facility of 120 days on each visit to Pakistan.

Overseas Pakistanis, students studying abroad, labour working abroad and foreign nationals visiting Pakistan for tourism or business purposes can benefit from this facility.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister termed the initiative a good step to facilitate millions of overseas Pakistanis by enabling them to get their phones registered during their visit to Pakistan without paying any taxes.

He maintained that the facility would enable the overseas Pakistan to use their mobile phones for a period of four months after registration on their visit to Pakistan.

The prime minister advised the authorities to streamline the process and hinted that a financial package for the overseas Pakistanis would be announced by the government in the coming days.

He opined that developed countries had made strides in the IT sector and Pakistan possessed immense talent as millions of young people were getting IT education. He stressed that vast opportunities in the IT sector should be fully tapped.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, parliamentarians and other officials.