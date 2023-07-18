Search

Pakistan

PM inaugurates temporary mobile phone registration system for overseas Pakistanis

Web Desk 09:14 PM | 18 Jul, 2023
PM inaugurates temporary mobile phone registration system for overseas Pakistanis
Source: PID

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Online Temporary Mobile Phone Registration System for overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals under which they will be given 120 days to use their phones without payment of customs duties.

The system will enable overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals to avail this facility and use their personal phones during their stay in Pakistan. They can apply and avail free registration facility of 120 days on each visit to Pakistan.

Overseas Pakistanis, students studying abroad, labour working abroad and foreign nationals visiting Pakistan for tourism or business purposes can benefit from this facility.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister termed the initiative a good step to facilitate millions of overseas Pakistanis by enabling them to get their phones registered during their visit to Pakistan without paying any taxes.

He maintained that the facility would enable the overseas Pakistan to use their mobile phones for a period of four months after registration on their visit to Pakistan.

The prime minister advised the authorities to streamline the process and hinted that a financial package for the overseas Pakistanis would be announced by the government in the coming days.

He opined that developed countries had made strides in the IT sector and Pakistan possessed immense talent as millions of young people were getting IT education. He stressed that vast opportunities in the IT sector should be fully tapped.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, parliamentarians and other officials.

Pakistan's first public-sector cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

In major privacy win, LHC declares retrieving phone data without consent of accused ‘illegal’

02:32 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

PM Shehbaz inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

11:45 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Punjab govt notifies new vehicle registration fees, withholding tax rates

11:24 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

PM launches Land Information and Management System to boost agriculture

10:49 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

KP police rolls out Pakistan’s first AI security control system

02:10 PM | 29 Jun, 2023

Pakistanis mark Eidul Adha as economic crisis dampens festivities

09:04 AM | 29 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign agreement to connect to ...

12:25 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 18, 2023

08:30 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.9 285.65
Euro EUR 311 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 369.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.1 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 193 196
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.7 740.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.65 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.54 177.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 715.54 723.54
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 320.45 322.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 18, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,330.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (18 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: