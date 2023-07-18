Search

Erdogan gifts Saudi Crown Prince MBS a Turkish made electric vehicle 

Web Desk 09:40 PM | 18 Jul, 2023
Erdogan gifts Saudi Crown Prince MBS a Turkish made electric vehicle 
Source: Screen grab

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has gifted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with the country's first indigenous electric automobile, Togg.

Saudi Arabia was the first stop of the Turkish president's three-nation Gulf tour, which was intended to improve regional and commercial ties.

Erdogan spoke with the Saudi crown prince one-on-one and with other delegation heads when he was at the Al-Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, according to a report from the Turkish government-run news agency, 'Anadolu'.

Erdogan gave the Saudi crown prince a white Togg from Pamukkale after the talks. In the royal courtyard, the two leaders inspected the car.

Both leaders were seen standing next to the EV in a video the news agency shared. 

Erdogan sat in the passenger seat as SMB moved over to the driver's side and took the seat.

The Turkish president was dropped off at his hotel by the crown prince.

The Turkish president arrived in Saudi Arabia a day earlier with a sizable team that included ministers, bureaucrats, and roughly 200 businesspeople.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

