FC soldier martyred, seven wounded in Peshawar suicide bombing

New militant group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan claims responsibility

Web Desk 09:42 PM | 18 Jul, 2023
FC soldier martyred, seven wounded in Peshawar suicide bombing
PESHAWAR – An FC soldier was martyred and seven people, including security personnel, were wounded in a suicide bombing in Peshawar's Hayatabad area.

Reports say a new militant group, Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

As seen in a CCTV footage, the suicide bomber was driving a black vehicle and he rammed it into an FC vehicle from the rear side when it was on a routine patrol in the capitcal city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Police said FC personnel were the target. Videos circulating on social media show a crowd of people around a vehicle in flames. 

The injured people have been shifted to CMH Hospital while security forces have cordoned off the area to collect the evidence. 

The blast comes as Islamabad has asked neighbouring Afghanistan to take action against safe havens of terrorists, who are carrying out attacks in Pakistan.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif came hard on Afghanistan for not abiding by the Doha agreement and inaction against terrorist safe havens after deadly militant attacks in Balochistan. 

His statement comes a couple of days after a new militant group stormed a garrison in Zhob area of Balochistan and martyred nine Pakistan Army soldiers. 

Taking to Twitter, Khawaja Asif blamed Afghanistan for not fulfilling the “right to be a neighbour and brotherly country,” despite the fact Pakistan has been hosting up to 6 million Afghan refugees for the last 40 years. 

On the contrary, terrorists who killed Pakistanis can find refuge on Afghan soil, he said, adding that such situation cannot continue any longer. He vowed that Pakistan will use all its resources to protect its land and citizens.

Nine soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed in Zhob as Pakistan Army completes operation

