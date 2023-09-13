Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,585.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 13 September 2023

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Karachi PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Islamabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Peshawar PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Quetta PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Sialkot PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Attock PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Gujranwala PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Jehlum PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Multan PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Bahawalpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Gujrat PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Nawabshah PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Chakwal PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Hyderabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Nowshehra PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Sargodha PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Faisalabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570 Mirpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570

