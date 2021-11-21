Junaid Safdar’s valima ceremony to be held in Lahore
The valima ceremony of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson Junaid Safdar and granddaughter-in-law Ayesha Saif-ur-Rehman will be held in Lahore on December 17.
Junaid Safdar is the son of PML-N vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar.
Close friends and relatives will attend the ceremony. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will attend the ceremony via video link.
The wedding ceremony of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif-ur-Rehman took place in London in August this year.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif couldn’t attend the ceremony as her name was on the Exit Control List and she could not travel abroad.
Videos and photos of the wedding ceremony went viral on the internet, especially the video of Junaid singing a song for his wife.
