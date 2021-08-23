Which designer made dress for Junaid Safdar's wife?
10:12 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
The highly-anticipated Nikkah ceremony of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar was held in London on Sunday.

The grandson of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan at The Lanesborough, an elite five-star hotel on the Hyde Park Corner in Knightsbridge.

Wrecking a storm on the internet, the grand ceremony was under public scrutiny. From the lavish decor to the guest list, the nation was curious to see the daughter-in-law of Maryam Nawaz.

As per the reports, Junaid Safdar’s bride Ayesha Saif chose to wear a bridal ensemble by top-notch Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi.

The amazing pink lehenga was gorgeous and the stunning bride dazzled on her big day. The groom also looked super handsome. Meanwhile, Sabyasachi's Instagram account has a similar dress that Ayesha wore at her wedding.

Indian wedding service website, WedMeGood, showed that the price of the dress starts at ₹300,000 (approximately PKR663,935). 

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Neha Kakkar also wore wedding dresses designed by ace courtier Sabyasachi.

