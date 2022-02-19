Alizeh Shah's transformation leaves fans shocked

Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah is undoubtedly blessed with a beauty and she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram handle.

The Ehd e Wafa star has a bold style statement; much in contrast to her onscreen aura. Kickstarting her career at a young age, Shah not only improved her acting skills but has also been experimenting with her style.

The 21-year-old rising star recently revamped her appearance by following a strict fitness regime that made waves amongst the public.

Recently, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman star shared some snaps with her admirers and needless to say, Shah’s transformation left fans stunned as she has visibly shed some pounds.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.