Pakistan decides to treat criticism of military, judiciary as cognisable offence

09:07 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to declare the criticism state institutions, including Pakistan Army and Judiciary, a cognisable offence. 

Reports said that the government has given go-ahead to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 in order to take action against elements involved in running malicious campaigns against the state institution.

According to the proposed amendment, anyone who defames the country’s military or other institutions can face three to five years imprisonment.

Reports added that a presidential ordinance regarding amendment in the electronic crime act will be issued soon.

