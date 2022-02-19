Pakistan decides to treat criticism of military, judiciary as cognisable offence
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to declare the criticism state institutions, including Pakistan Army and Judiciary, a cognisable offence.
Reports said that the government has given go-ahead to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 in order to take action against elements involved in running malicious campaigns against the state institution.
According to the proposed amendment, anyone who defames the country’s military or other institutions can face three to five years imprisonment.
Reports added that a presidential ordinance regarding amendment in the electronic crime act will be issued soon.
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
-
- Pakistan decides to treat criticism of military, judiciary as ...09:07 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
-
- PSL7: Even Aleem Dar can't stop Shahnawaz Dahani’s hilarious wicket ...08:10 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
-
- After 'deep deliberation', Ali Noor publicly apologises for harassing ...06:11 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
-
-
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022