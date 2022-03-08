ICC Women’s World Cup: Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

Australia women's outplayed Pakistan women's in all departments to get a seven-wicket win in the 6th match of ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval on Tuesday.

Australia restricted Pakistan to 190 for 6 and then chased down the target easily with seven wickets in hand.

Australia are the hot favourites in the event, having won the tournament a record six times. The 2013 winners have now registered back-to-back wins over defending champions England and Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan women suffered crushing defeats at the hands of India and Australia.

Australia chased down the target comfortably, sealing a seven-wicket win over Pakistan with 15.2 overs to spare 👏#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/JnVOVU5PjY — ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2022

Pakistan lost the match but captain Bismah Maroof's cradle celebration has gone viral on social media. Maroof scored a half-century and celebrated it with a baby rocking gesture, looking at her baby in the dressing room. She remained unbeaten on 78.