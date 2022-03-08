ICC Women’s World Cup: Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
Share
Australia women's outplayed Pakistan women's in all departments to get a seven-wicket win in the 6th match of ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval on Tuesday.
Australia restricted Pakistan to 190 for 6 and then chased down the target easily with seven wickets in hand.
Australia are the hot favourites in the event, having won the tournament a record six times. The 2013 winners have now registered back-to-back wins over defending champions England and Pakistan.
On the other hand, Pakistan women suffered crushing defeats at the hands of India and Australia.
Australia chased down the target comfortably, sealing a seven-wicket win over Pakistan with 15.2 overs to spare 👏#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/JnVOVU5PjY— ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2022
Pakistan lost the match but captain Bismah Maroof's cradle celebration has gone viral on social media. Maroof scored a half-century and celebrated it with a baby rocking gesture, looking at her baby in the dressing room. She remained unbeaten on 78.
ICC Women’s World Cup – India beat Pakistan ... 01:15 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
MOUNT MAUNGANUI – Indian women cricket team defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the ongoing Women's World Cup ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- ICC Women’s World Cup: Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets12:50 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- Supreme Court orders desealing of Monal Restaurant12:17 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ECC approves Rs8.28b Ramazan Package11:45 AM | 8 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...11:18 AM | 8 Mar, 2022
- International Women’s Day being observed in Pakistan11:00 AM | 8 Mar, 2022
- Pictures from wedding ceremony of PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja's son go ...11:54 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat raises temperature on internet with dreamy look11:09 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
- 'Burqa or Bikini': Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala defends women’s ...09:08 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021