ICC Women’s World Cup: Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
Web Desk
12:50 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
ICC Women’s World Cup: Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
Source: ICC
Share

Australia women's outplayed Pakistan women's in all departments to get a seven-wicket win in the 6th match of ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval on Tuesday.

Australia restricted Pakistan to 190 for 6 and then chased down the target easily with seven wickets in hand.

Australia are the hot favourites in the event, having won the tournament a record six times. The 2013 winners have now registered back-to-back wins over defending champions England and Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan women suffered crushing defeats at the hands of India and Australia.

Pakistan lost the match but captain Bismah Maroof's cradle celebration has gone viral on social media. Maroof scored a half-century and celebrated it with a baby rocking gesture, looking at her baby in the dressing room. She remained unbeaten on 78.

ICC Women’s World Cup – India beat Pakistan ... 01:15 PM | 6 Mar, 2022

MOUNT MAUNGANUI – Indian women cricket team defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the ongoing Women's World Cup ...

More From This Category
Pictures from wedding ceremony of PCB Chairman ...
11:54 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
GameBird - Pakistan's Biggest Esports Platform ...
08:43 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
3rd Tennis Lovers Junior National Tennis ...
07:15 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo ...
07:07 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS: Aussies confident after closing in on ...
05:54 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS, Day 3: Aussies score 271-2 as bad light ...
11:03 PM | 6 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
What was he drinking in a wrapped bottle? Feroze Khan reveals the secret!
08:04 AM | 8 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr