Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 March 2022
Web Desk
10:35 AM | 8 Mar, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs 128,700 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 110,340 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 101,144 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.117,974.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Karachi PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Islamabad PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Peshawar PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Quetta PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Sialkot PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Attock PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Gujranwala PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Jehlum PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Multan PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Bahawalpur PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Gujrat PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Nawabshah PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Chakwal PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Hyderabad PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Nowshehra PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Sargodha PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Faisalabad PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741
Mirpur PKR 128,700 PKR 1,741

