Google to offer over 44,000 scholarships to Pakistanis for online courses

KARACHI – Google has committed to provide 44,500 scholarships to Pakistanis looking to acquire in-demand digital skills by the end of this year.

Students will be able to take courses that count towards Google Career Certificates (GCC) – thanks to the scholarships, the programme was introduced the previous year.

The announcement was made yesterday at an event in which Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haque was also present.

Google stated that it "helps create more equal opportunities for people from different groups and backgrounds to gain access to digital skills and job opportunities" through programmes like the GCC and scholarships.

Farhan Qureshi, country director for Google Pakistan, stated that the company was dedicated to fostering an inclusive digital economy in Pakistan through its initiatives, products, and services.

Digital talents are highly in demand in Pakistan, which he continued is the third largest freelancing economy in the world.

"We wish to assist people in obtaining online credentials for sought-after, rapidly expanding, and well-paying jobs," he added.