Google to offer over 44,000 scholarships to Pakistanis for online courses

KARACHI – Google has committed to provide 44,500 scholarships to Pakistanis looking to acquire in-demand digital skills by the end of this year.
Students will be able to take courses that count towards Google Career Certificates (GCC) – thanks to the scholarships, the programme was introduced the previous year.
The announcement was made yesterday at an event in which Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haque was also present.
Google stated that it "helps create more equal opportunities for people from different groups and backgrounds to gain access to digital skills and job opportunities" through programmes like the GCC and scholarships.
Farhan Qureshi, country director for Google Pakistan, stated that the company was dedicated to fostering an inclusive digital economy in Pakistan through its initiatives, products, and services.
Digital talents are highly in demand in Pakistan, which he continued is the third largest freelancing economy in the world.
"We wish to assist people in obtaining online credentials for sought-after, rapidly expanding, and well-paying jobs," he added.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 11, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|193.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 238,000 on Thursday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.