Google launches first 'App Growth Lab' in Pakistan to support local app developers

Google has recently revealed that it will be launching its first-ever App Growth Lab in Pakistan. The four-month program is designed to identify high-potential app developers, studios, and companies looking to accelerate and grow their businesses.

The lab will offer intensive education and support phases that will allow app developers to learn from Google experts in areas such as Ads, AdMob, Firebase, gTech, and Play, as well as industry leaders.

Google's commitment to helping grow Pakistan's app industry locally and globally is reflected in the launch of this program. The program is based on four core pillars: build, develop, launch, and scale. Interested organizations, app, and development studios may apply for the program till May 22, 2023, and the program will commence in June and run for four months.

According to a report by Data Darbar, Pakistan's app industry has seen a 35 percent growth in 2022 with 3.52 billion downloads. The growth of Pakistan's app industry has prompted Google to launch the program to further boost and support the growth of Pakistan's app industry. This move by Google will allow the company to identify and nurture talented developers, studios, and companies who have the potential to make a significant impact on the app industry globally.

The program aims to help participants understand the global app and gaming opportunity and leverage best-in-class technology to set their apps up for long-term success. Additionally, the program will teach participants strategies to win the launch, set up monetization models, and maximize Google's tools for data to achieve measurable growth.

Overall, the program is an excellent opportunity for app developers in Pakistan to learn from experts and gain valuable experience and knowledge to grow their businesses.