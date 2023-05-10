Universities and colleges in Punjab will be closed for two days

LAHORE - For the next two days, all colleges and universities in Punjab will remain closed.

Exams across the province to be held on May 11 and 12, administered by nine different boards, have also been postponed, according to a statement from the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED), and a new date would be revealed later.

PHED said that all colleges and universities in the province would be closed on May 11 and 12. However, medical schools will continue to operate.

Meanwhile, the British Council has postponed all Cambridge International, Pearson, University of London, ACCA, and IELTS tests scheduled throughout Pakistan on May 11 due to the evolving circumstances in the nation.

Exams that were set for today were previously postponed by the PHED due to nationwide turmoil following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.