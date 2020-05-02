Naseeruddin Shah is doing fine, actor’s family refutes hospitalization rumors
Web Desk
03:04 PM | 2 May, 2020
Naseeruddin Shah is doing fine, actor’s family refutes hospitalization rumors
MUMBAI - Bollywood legendary star Naseeruddin Shah’s family slams the rumours being circulated on social media that the veteran actor is hospitalized. In a Twitter post, Vivaan Shah informed that his father’s well-wishers that he is fine.

“All well everyone! Baba’s just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He’s keeping well”, he informed. He also extended condolences on the death of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. “Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu Ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It’s a devastating loss for all of us”, wrote Vivaan Shah.

After two consecutive deaths of Bollywood’s beloved actors Irrfan Khan and later Rishi Kapoor, rumours were ripe that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been fallen ill and shifted to hospital. Later, his family has also confirmed to the news agency that Naseeruddin Shah is fine and healthy, and is in his residence in the Mumbai.

Actor’s niece Saira Shah Halim, also confirmed with the publication that “He’s absolutely fine and is observing lockdown with my aunt Ratna in Mumbai, it is fake news,” She also added that her father Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah had spoken to the veteran actor a short while ago and was assured that Shah is hale and healthy.

