Lahore Weather Update: PDMA issues heatwave alert ahead of expected rains

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's second largest city Lahore continued to reel under 40 degrees Celsius temperature on Wednesday afternoon.

As per PMD advisory, scorching heat will continue for couple of days, before temperatures drop to some notches.

Lahore Rain Update

There is no chance of rains in city on Wednesday and Thursday, while the city is expected to see cloudy weather on weekend.

Lahore Air Quality

Lahore's AQI on May 8 stands at 80, which is moderate.

Heatwave alert in Punjab

Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a warning on Wednesday about an increasing heatwave in province starting from today.

PDMA stated that temperatures could rise by three to five degrees Celsius from May 8 to May 10. Additionally, thunderstorms and heavy rains are forecasted for various parts of Punjab throughout the week.

South Punjab is expected to receive heavy rainfall from May 10 to 11, posing a threat to crops. Met Office urged public to take precautions. District administrations have been informed about the weather conditions.

PMD also predicted rain, dust storms, and thunderstorms in several districts from May 10 to 12. Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other cities are expected to experience inclement weather. Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, and other southern cities are likely to receive rainfall on May 10 and 11.