Five-day remand for couple accused of dismembering body in Karachi's cemetery

A Judicial Magistrate in Malir has granted a five-day physical remand for a couple accused of involvement in a gruesome murder case. The suspects, Muhammad Faiz and Nasira, were presented in court following the discovery of a dismembered body in a cemetery within the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station.

According to sources, the hearing took place at the Judicial Magistrate's court in Malir, where the police brought the accused couple for the case involving the recovery of a body with severed limbs from a local cemetery.

The investigating officer informed the court that the suspects had allegedly killed a man named Jamal, dismembered his body, and disposed of the parts in a drain and at Sherpao Mola Madad Cemetery. The police recovered the murder weapons, a knife and a cleaver, from the accused. The officer further stated that the criminal records of the suspects need to be verified and additional investigation is required.

Following the officer's request, the court granted a five-day physical remand of the couple to the police for further investigation. The police have registered a case against the suspects at the Quaidabad police station.

The shocking discovery and the subsequent arrest of the couple have sent ripples through the community, highlighting the need for thorough investigation and swift justice in such heinous crimes.