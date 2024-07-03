Rawalpindi man booked for pretending himself as single for second marriage

RAWALPINDI – A man was booked in garrison city of Rawalpindi for concealing his first marriage from second wife, it emerged on Wednesday.

This is the first of its kind case, which has been registered in Sadiqabad Police Station after an order was issued by the district court.

The man has been accused of pretending himself by concealing his first marriage from second wife before wedding.

Police have registered the case on the complaint filed by the second wife of the man, whose identity has not been reveled.