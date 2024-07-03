Former senator Hidayatullah among three killed in Bajaur blast

PESHAWAR – At least three people were killed after an improvised explosive device went off in an area of Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bajaur’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Bakht Munir said the former senator Hidayatullah was among those who lost their life in the blast.

He said the vehicle of the former lawmakers was targeted in the IED blast in Dama Dola area of the tribal district.

Security officials have cordoned off the area to collect evidence while bodies of the victims have been shifted to hospital.

