Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack on North Waziristan check-post

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in a terrorist attack on a check-post in North Waziristan, the military media wing said Monday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations cited said that terrorists attacked a security forces check post in Ghariuom area of North Waziristan while a thirty-year-old troop Muhammad Amir Iqbal embraced martyrdom.

Forces took immediate and effective action against the terror attack, it said while adding that the clearance operation against suspects is underway. Attacks on security forces have increased in Waziristan and adjacent tribal districts in recent days.

Earlier, Pakistan Army carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan in which 10 terrorists including four militant commanders were killed. The forces conducted an operation against terrorists who participated in planting IEDs, conducting fire raids, and target killing of innocent civilians.

The terrorists were programming other acts of terrorism inside the South Waziristan district. The ISPR warned that Pakistan Army was steadfast to exterminate all the brutes.