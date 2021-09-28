Security forces kill 10 terrorists including four commanders in Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI – Security forces conducted Intelligence Based Operation in South Waziristan District on the reported presence of a terrorists' concentration, present inside a hideout.

Security forces cordoned the hideout. During intense exchange of fire, 10 terrorists including 4 terrorist commanders were killed. Weapons and large quantity of ammunition was also recovered from the hideout, said ISPR in a statement.

All the killed terrorists remained actively involved in planting IEDs, conducting fire raids and target killing of innocent civilians.

These terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside South Waziristan District. Pak Army is determined to root out the menace of terrorism from country at all costs.