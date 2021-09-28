Security forces kill 10 terrorists including four commanders in Waziristan IBO

10:49 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Security forces kill 10 terrorists including four commanders in Waziristan IBO
Share

RAWALPINDI – Security forces conducted Intelligence Based Operation in South Waziristan District on the reported presence of a terrorists' concentration, present inside a hideout.

Security forces cordoned the hideout. During intense exchange of fire, 10 terrorists including 4 terrorist commanders were killed. Weapons and large quantity of ammunition was also recovered from the hideout, said ISPR in a statement.

All the killed terrorists remained actively involved in planting IEDs, conducting fire raids and target killing of innocent civilians.

These terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside South Waziristan District. Pak Army is determined to root out the menace of terrorism from country at all costs.

Security forces kill terrorist in North ... 10:24 AM | 26 Sep, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed a terrorist during a gunbattle in the North Waziristan district, the ...

More From This Category
Imran’s cabinet announces major decision about ...
09:48 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Young doctor shot dead by robbers upon resistance ...
09:05 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Five dead, 15 injured as van carrying mourners ...
07:21 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Pakistani court hands death sentence to woman ...
06:56 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Avari Group issues clarification after Mohammad ...
04:37 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Most awaited vivo Y33s launched in Pakistan
03:47 PM | 28 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed pair up for Zee5 web series
06:40 PM | 28 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr