Pakistan Army Captain martyred, TTP commander killed in Tank operation: ISPR
Share
RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army Captain was martyred during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the Tank area, the military media wing said Thursday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of the terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The statement further added that Captain Sikandar, 27, a resident of Pakpattan, embraced martyrdom while forces killed TTP commander Khawaza Din alias Sher Khan during the intense exchange of fire.
The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the hideout of the terrorists.
Amid the operations against terrorists, Pakistan Army gunned down 10 terrorists in a similar operation in South Waziristan on Tuesday. The operation was conducted on the information about the presence at a hideout in the area.
Security forces kill 10 terrorists including four ... 10:49 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Security forces conducted Intelligence Based Operation in South Waziristan District on the reported ...
Reports said four commanders, including 10 were killed, while the security forces also captured a large quantity of ammunition.
- The last 12 teams made it to the finals - Who will be the new king of ...02:04 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- PIA bans domestic air travel for unvaccinated people from Oct 101:44 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Balochistan directs officials to set ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ as ...12:56 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan Army Captain martyred, TTP commander killed in Tank ...12:27 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- How Pepsi Is Doing Wonders For The Rap Game11:50 AM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins hearts in Manchester09:58 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Usman Mukhtar and Mahira Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts05:00 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar's dance video goes viral04:27 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021