Pakistan Army Captain martyred, TTP commander killed in Tank operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army Captain was martyred during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the Tank area, the military media wing said Thursday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of the terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The statement further added that Captain Sikandar, 27, a resident of Pakpattan, embraced martyrdom while forces killed TTP commander Khawaza Din alias Sher Khan during the intense exchange of fire.

The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the hideout of the terrorists.

Amid the operations against terrorists, Pakistan Army gunned down 10 terrorists in a similar operation in South Waziristan on Tuesday. The operation was conducted on the information about the presence at a hideout in the area.

Reports said four commanders, including 10 were killed, while the security forces also captured a large quantity of ammunition.