Pakistan

PTI finally returns to Parliament to mark protest against delay in elections

Web Desk 11:09 AM | 28 Mar, 2023
PTI finally returns to Parliament to mark protest against delay in elections
Source: Representational Photo

ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has ended its boycott of the joint sitting of the Parliament and attended the session to register its protest against the delay in the elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

PTI lawmakers attended a sitting of both houses of the parliament that was summoned to discuss the ongoing political and economic crisis.

During the session, PTI lawmakers caused commotion to disrupt the proceedings, trading blows with treasury benches for causing chaos in crisis-hit nation. Government and PTI lawmakers marred the session by sloganeering against each other despite warnings from the speaker.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf even intimidated opposition lawmakers that they will not be allowed to share their views if they continued interrupting Asad Mehmood’s speech. It was learnt that several leaders of Imran Khan-led party took placards in the house and registered protest in front of the speaker’s dais.

PTI Senators Waleed Iqbal, Saifullah Abro, and Fawzia Arshad were spotted among other members.

In his speech, the communications minister slammed judicial members for their alleged bias against one political party.

Lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf joined the first Parliament sitting since Imran Khan was ousted from power in April last year in a no-vote confidence. PTI earlier resigned en masse from the lower house of the parliament in protest against the removal of the former premier.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

