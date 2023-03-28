Islamabad man dies as mock drill outside Huawei office goes wrong

ISLAMABAD – An office boy died after a mock drill by a third-party went wrong in the country’s federal capital, Islamabad.

Islamabad Capital Territory police lodged an FIR of the incident under murder charges as a man lost his life after officials set up an anti-terror attack drill outside an office of a major telecommunication service provider last week.

The FIR stated that a third party arranged an evaluation drill to check the readiness of engaging security guards in a terror attack or hostile-like situation.

In parts of the world, such drills were conducted under a controlled environment, but in this case, the third-party vendor did not inform the local authorities about the drill.

In the FIR, the victim’s father maintained that the security guard opened fire with his assault rifle, killing his son identified as Mudassir, an office boy who worked at the Huawei office building. Mudassir was rushed to a local medical facility, where he breathed his last before getting any medical treatment.

As the legal proceedings are underway, the victim’s family called on officials for justice and urged for a detailed probe.

The incident made headlines in local media but Chinese tech company Huawei has not issued any statement about the killing of the man.