Biden nominates two female generals to lead military commands
Web Desk
11:50 AM | 9 Mar, 2021
Biden nominates two female generals to lead military commands
Share

WASHINGTON – The White House on Saturday announced a slate of nominees to lead U.S. combatant commands including two women whose nominations were previously delayed by former President Donald Trump.

Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost has been nominated to take over the U.S. Transportation Command. She is the only woman to have reached the rank of a four-star general - the military's highest. Lieutenant General Laura Richardson is nominated for a fourth star and to lead U.S. Southern Command, which covers Central and Latin America, she will also receive her fourth star.

Expressing gratitude over the nomination, Gen. Ovost shared a tweet that stated I'm honored to be nominated by the President to serve as four-star commander. If confirmed, I'll give my full commitment to execute this mission with the same level of passion I've put forth in every role I’ve served. I'm humbled to have earned President's trust and confidence.

Biden while announcing the nominations said that both women have the incomparable skill, integrity, and duty to the country. Today is International Women's Day, and we all need to recognize the accomplishments of these women,’ he added.

US CENTCOM commander commends Pakistan’s ... 09:50 PM | 19 Feb, 2021

RAWALPINDI - General Kenneth F. Mc Kenzie Jr, Incoming Commander US Central Command (CENTCOM), called on General Qamar ...

More From This Category
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal gender of ...
04:30 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Dalai Lama receives first dose of COVID vaccine, ...
12:10 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
NBP closes one of four Bangladesh branches
11:46 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
Sri Lanka receives first COVID-19 vaccines ...
08:28 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
Bollywood actor Mithunda joins Modi's BJP
06:27 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
British Pakistani lawyer fights case for 34,000 ...
04:38 PM | 6 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Engin Altan shares message on International Women’s Day
10:19 PM | 8 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr