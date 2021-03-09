UK CDS calls on Pakistan Army Chief, discusses Afghan peace process, bilateral cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Defence Staff United Kingdom Army General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the military's media wing said Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, matters of mutual interests including the Afghan peace process, security and defence cooperation as well as evolving global geostrategic environment were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

On Monday, the United States’ Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Matters pertaining to the regional security situation and the Afghan peace process were discussed. Zalmay Khalilzad lauded the efforts of Pakistan for peace in the region during his meeting with COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.