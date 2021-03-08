Top US officials meet COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process
RAWALPINDI – Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation and General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Monday.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghanistan Reconciliation Process were discussed during the meeting.
The visiting dignitary greatly appreciated Pakistan's role in the ongoing peace process.
Khalilzad’s trip to Pakistan comes after his meetings with Afghan leaders and politicians in Kabul last week, and at least one meeting with the Taliban leadership in Doha, Qatar.
