Top US officials meet COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process

06:40 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Top US officials meet COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process
Share

RAWALPINDI – Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation and General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Monday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghanistan Reconciliation Process were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary greatly appreciated Pakistan's role in the ongoing peace process.

Khalilzad’s trip to Pakistan comes after his meetings with Afghan leaders and politicians in Kabul last week, and at least one meeting with the Taliban leadership in Doha, Qatar.

More From This Category
Police shot dead student coming to Peshawar for ...
07:14 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
PDM jointly nominates Yousaf Raza Gillani for ...
06:10 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
#IWD2021 – WHO acknowledges Punjab health ...
04:08 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Pakistan population to reach 242 million by 2025, ...
03:52 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
At UN, Pakistan calls upon the world to stop ...
03:34 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Four Pakistani officials appointed to South Asian ...
04:47 PM | 8 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hamza Ali Abbasi just finished the first draft of his book on God
05:04 PM | 8 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr