Toll plaza staff beat up FIA officer for ‘not paying’ toll tax
Share
LAHORE – An officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was allegedly beaten up by toll plaza staffers when he refused to pay the toll tax at the Ravi Toll Plaza.
The FIA officer is identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Waseem Obaid who was traveling on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway. The clash erupted when ASI Obaid refused to pay tax and started arguing with toll plaza staffers.
Following the verbal scuffle, the employees reportedly subjected him to torture on the road. He accused the staffers of subjecting him to severe physical assault and smashing front and rear windscreens of his vehicle.
FBR officer arrested for 'running over' traffic ... 12:55 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Police on Thursday arrested the Deputy Commissioner Federal Board of Revenue for injuring a traffic ...
Earlier on March 4, Police arrested the DC FBR for injuring a traffic warden while he was issuing a ticket for violation in the provincial capital.
Lahore traffic warden risks life to stop 'tinted ... 03:18 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – A traffic warden almost crushed by a car driver after being stopped for using tinted glasses. Video ...
- UK CDS calls on Pakistan Army Chief, discusses Afghan peace process, ...12:05 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- Biden nominates two female generals to lead military commands11:50 AM | 9 Mar, 2021
- Toll plaza staff beat up FIA officer for ‘not paying’ toll tax11:10 AM | 9 Mar, 2021
- WATCH – Peshawar Zalmi’s Darren Sammy hits the streets of Lahore ...10:40 AM | 9 Mar, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-09- Updated ...10:20 AM | 9 Mar, 2021
- Tera Jism Meri Marzi – Ali Gul Pir and Eva B collaborate for ...07:40 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
- Aurat March 2021 aims to highlight bias in Pakistan’s healthcare ...08:40 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
- Netflix introduces 'Fast Laughs' for quick laughter10:57 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021