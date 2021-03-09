Toll plaza staff beat up FIA officer for ‘not paying’ toll tax

LAHORE – An officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was allegedly beaten up by toll plaza staffers when he refused to pay the toll tax at the Ravi Toll Plaza.

The FIA officer is identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Waseem Obaid who was traveling on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway. The clash erupted when ASI Obaid refused to pay tax and started arguing with toll plaza staffers.

Following the verbal scuffle, the employees reportedly subjected him to torture on the road. He accused the staffers of subjecting him to severe physical assault and smashing front and rear windscreens of his vehicle.

FBR officer arrested for 'running over' traffic ... 12:55 PM | 4 Mar, 2021 LAHORE – Police on Thursday arrested the Deputy Commissioner Federal Board of Revenue for injuring a traffic ...

Earlier on March 4, Police arrested the DC FBR for injuring a traffic warden while he was issuing a ticket for violation in the provincial capital.