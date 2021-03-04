FBR officer arrested for 'running over' traffic cop in Lahore (VIDEO)
Web Desk
12:55 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
FBR officer arrested for 'running over' traffic cop in Lahore (VIDEO)
Share

LAHORE – Police on Thursday arrested the Deputy Commissioner Federal Board of Revenue for injuring a traffic warden while he was issuing a ticket for violation in the provincial capital.

The incident occurred in GOR-1. The video of the incident went viral in which Deputy Commissioner FBR, Muhammad Adnan Shahnawaz, can be seen repeatedly running over the traffic warden in a bid to escape from the spot.

The traffic warden, Muhammad Naeem, said that when he stopped the hatchback vehicle for violating the traffic rule, the driver identified himself as DC Inland Revenue and told him to back off. 

Following the event, a case has been registered at the Shadman police station while the traffic warden suffered minor injuries on his knees.

Lahore traffic warden risks life to stop 'tinted ... 03:18 PM | 28 Nov, 2020

LAHORE – A traffic warden almost crushed by a car driver after being stopped for using tinted glasses. Video ...

More From This Category
WATCH - Kieron Pollard smashes six sixes in an ...
01:50 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
PM Imran to inaugurate 14th ECO Summit today
11:40 AM | 4 Mar, 2021
NAB initiates another inquiry against Shehbaz ...
11:10 AM | 4 Mar, 2021
‘Zarb-e-Hadeed’: Bahawalpur Corps take part ...
10:40 AM | 4 Mar, 2021
PM Imran to seek fresh vote of confidence from ...
11:40 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
PM Imran Khan’s vote for Senate polls was also ...
09:04 PM | 3 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff accused of plagiarism
07:21 PM | 3 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr