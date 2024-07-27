Zone-IV Whites thrash Zone-V Whites in PCB Challenge Cup Intra District game

KARACHI — In an impressive display of skills, Zone-IV Whites secured convincing 9-wicket victory over Zone-V Whites in 25th game of PCB Challenge Cup Intra District Two-Day Cricket Tournament.

The match was held on July 23rd and 24th, was part of Group E of the ongoing tournament.

Zone-V Whites, who batted first, faced early setbacks and ultimately collapsed to a total of 160 runs. Their innings was characterized by a lack of significant contributions, with no batsman reaching the half-century mark.

Chasing a not so difficult game, Zone-IV Whites demonstrated their batting strength by piling up a formidable 261 runs. Naimat Khan played a pivotal role with a robust 69-run innings, while Abdullah Raffaee supported with a crucial 46 runs, guiding his team to a commanding lead.

During their second innings, Zone-V Whites struggled once again, getting bowled out for 168 runs. With a target of just 69 runs to win, Zone-IV Whites made quick work of the chase, finishing at 69/1 to seal their victory.

Despite the defeat, Zone-V Whites' young talent, 19-year-old Rumail Sarocsh Ahmed, stood out as the top performer of the match. Ahmed excelled with the ball, taking 5 wickets for 71 runs in 14 overs, including 2 maidens. He also contributed with the bat, scoring 17 runs off 25 balls, featuring 2 fours and a six.

The win solidifies Zone-IV Whites' position in the tournament and underscores their strong performance in this year's PCB Challenge Cup. The team will look to build on this momentum as they advance further in the competition.