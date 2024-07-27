Zone-IV Whites thrash Zone-V Whites in PCB Challenge Cup Intra District game

KARACHI — In an impressive display of skills, Zone-IV Whites secured convincing 9-wicket victory over Zone-V Whites in 25th game of PCB Challenge Cup Intra District Two-Day Cricket Tournament.
The match was held on July 23rd and 24th, was part of Group E of the ongoing tournament.
Zone-V Whites, who batted first, faced early setbacks and ultimately collapsed to a total of 160 runs. Their innings was characterized by a lack of significant contributions, with no batsman reaching the half-century mark.
Chasing a not so difficult game, Zone-IV Whites demonstrated their batting strength by piling up a formidable 261 runs. Naimat Khan played a pivotal role with a robust 69-run innings, while Abdullah Raffaee supported with a crucial 46 runs, guiding his team to a commanding lead.
During their second innings, Zone-V Whites struggled once again, getting bowled out for 168 runs. With a target of just 69 runs to win, Zone-IV Whites made quick work of the chase, finishing at 69/1 to seal their victory.
Despite the defeat, Zone-V Whites' young talent, 19-year-old Rumail Sarocsh Ahmed, stood out as the top performer of the match. Ahmed excelled with the ball, taking 5 wickets for 71 runs in 14 overs, including 2 maidens. He also contributed with the bat, scoring 17 runs off 25 balls, featuring 2 fours and a six.
The win solidifies Zone-IV Whites' position in the tournament and underscores their strong performance in this year's PCB Challenge Cup. The team will look to build on this momentum as they advance further in the competition.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.
British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.85
|303.95
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.25
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.85
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.85
|205.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
