Mahira Khan pens a love-filled birthday wish for her beau Salim Karim
Lollywood queen Mahira Khan is the ultimate superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects.
Despite keeping her personal life under rugs, Khan opened up about her relationship with businessman Salim Karim.
This time around, the Humsafar star made a rare display of her affection for Salim as she penned a love-filled birthday wish for her beau.
Needless to say, it was super adorable and undoubtedly the perfect birthday wish. “My Love”, she captioned.
In true Mahira Khan style, the wish was sweet and short but spoke volumes about her adoration for Karim.
Her massive fan following and fellow stars from the entertainment vicinity also wished Salim and sent him with lots of love and best wishes.
On the work front, Mahira has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.
