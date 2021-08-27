Nadia Jamil spotted riding a motorbike in Hunza
02:07 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Nadia Jamil spotted riding a motorbike in Hunza
After fighting a long hard battle against cancer, actress Nadia Jamil's road to recovery has made her stronger.

The 40-year-old has become an inspiration for others to never give up and this time around she is all set to vacation in Hunza.

The latest celebrity to be enchanted by the picturesque valley of Hunza is Jamil but with an interesting twist as she was spotted riding a bike.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Behadd star shared a photo of herself on a motorbike while she shared she will be visiting the gorgeous valley.

"Off to beautiful @hunza_valley.pk, Stopped en route for a karak chai and met up with the amazing @venturer.pk team. What an inspiring team! My next adventure will have to be on a motorbike."

"Will keep sharing the many amazing people, foods and places I'm about to visit!," she captioned alongside her adorable photo.

Jamil's fans were quick to shower praises on the actor as she embarked on her latest adventure enthusiastically.

The Damsa star had been documenting her journey on her social media handle. With regular updates occasionally, the star makes sure to share empowering advice for her loyal fan following.

