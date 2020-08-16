Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi to leave for US Open on Tuesday

LAHORE - Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi is set to depart for the US Open on Tuesday.

Pakistan Tennis star will partner up with Britain’s Dominic Inglot to take part in men’s doubles competition of the tournament.

Qureshi will decide on his participation in the Cincinnati Open after the end of the US Open.

The tennis ace's departure date was finalised after his COVID-19 test came back negative.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Inglot ranked 56th and 65th, respectively, and defeated the American duo of Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka 7-6, 7-6.