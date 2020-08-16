Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi to leave for US Open on Tuesday
Web Desk
08:34 PM | 16 Aug, 2020
Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi to leave for US Open on Tuesday
Share

LAHORE -  Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi is set to depart for the US Open on Tuesday.

Pakistan Tennis star will partner up with Britain’s Dominic Inglot to take part in men’s doubles competition of the tournament. 

Qureshi will decide on his participation in the Cincinnati Open after the end of the US Open.

The tennis ace's departure date was finalised after his COVID-19 test came back negative.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Inglot ranked 56th and 65th, respectively, and defeated the American duo of Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka 7-6, 7-6.

More From This Category
Pakistan all out for 236 in 2nd Test against ...
09:46 PM | 16 Aug, 2020
India's MS Dhoni retires from international ...
09:29 PM | 16 Aug, 2020
Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi to leave for US Open on ...
08:34 PM | 16 Aug, 2020
Shoaib Malik to join team on Saturday
06:56 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
Pakistan to resume first inning against England ...
01:00 AM | 14 Aug, 2020
Pakistan win toss, bat first in 2nd Test against ...
02:20 PM | 13 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on death anniversary
10:09 PM | 16 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr