World Bank to give $188m to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has managed to get World Bank assistance of 188 million dollars for the Hydromet and Disaster Risk Management Services Project.

An official of the Ministry of Climate Change said that the project has been initiated to strengthen the country’s public sector delivery of reliable and timely hydro-meteorological and disaster risk management services.

He said the project would be implemented over a period of five years by the National Disaster Risk Management Fund Pakistan, a government-owned company managed by the climate change ministry.