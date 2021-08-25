PM Imran 'pained' by Minar-e-Pakistan incident

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the incident of assaulting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day pained him, besides calling it a source of shame for the whole country.

“It pained me to see it,” the premier stated while addressing Punjab Education Convention 2021 in Lahore where he stressed on the need of educating the youth in line with the Islamic teachings.

“I travelled across the world while growing up and I observed women were respected in Pakistan more than Western world,” he said.

He said that the current incidents of assault reflected that children are being educated in the right way. He said that such things are not allowed in “our culture and religion".

The premier blamed the negative use of mobile phones for surge in sex related crimes in Pakistan.

He said that children should be taught about the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who brought a historic revolution.

PM Imran said that the PTI government was making efforts to enforce a school curriculum that carries both the latest technology and ethics.

He appreciated Punjab Minister for Education Murad Ras for his dedication to improve the education system and to start implementing the Single National Curriculum (SNC) in the province.

He also lauded Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for working wholeheartedly for the province. Lashing out at predecessors, he said that the past governments do little world but trumpet their horns to no end over it.