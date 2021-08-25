realme kicks off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan

LAHORE - The entire month of August is quite happening at realme. Firstly, it commemorated its 3rd anniversary with a global sales milestone – the fastest ever in the entire smartphone industry.

More so, in Pakistan, realme sold two million smartphones coinciding perfectly with the launch of its realme Fan Fest 2021. The Fan Fest not only brings exciting discounts on tons of realme products, but also introduces realme C25s, the most powerful C-Series smartphone ever, realme Book – the company’s first-ever laptop and the realme GT Master Edition, the best-designed flagship smartphone of 2021.

The realme Fan Fest brings a truly powerful yet affordable device for all the realme fans out there. The realme C25s, which shall cost PKR 20,999/- is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Gaming Processor and a 6,000 mAh battery. It is touted as the most powerful C-Series device by realme to date, having a TUV Rheinland Reliability Certification and a 48MP AI Triple Camera. The phone comes with the 18W Quick Charge coupled with its ultra-powerful specifications and will be available for purchase from Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The event also witnessed the launch of realme Book, the company’s first laptop encased in a super-slim 14.9mm metal body, available in blue and grey color schemes. It features a 14-inch 2K full vision display, with 400 nits peak brightness, 3:2 screen ratio compared to the traditional 16:9 screens can show more information in Microsoft Office software. realme Book is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor, dual-fan Storm Cooling System, that ensures that even commanding games run flawlessly. It provides up to 16GB Dual-channel LPDDR4x RAM, Up to 512GB PCIe® SSD Storage. 65W Super-Fast Charge technology provides up to 11 hours of battery life.

Another top notch product that is launched is the realme GT Master Edition. Fusing design elegance with technical prowess, the realme GT Master Edition Series seeks to elevate the youth’s capacity to explore and create, empowering them with a high-end handset that is as affordable as it is exceptional. Crafted by renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, the GT Explorer Master Edition is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with up to 12GB of RAM, while the GT Master Edition uses the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor with up to 8GB of RAM. The realme GT Master Edition Series also features a 32MP Sony selfie camera; meanwhile, the GT Explorer Master Edition features a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS while the GT Master Edition comes with a 64MP main camera.